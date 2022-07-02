WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Shares of WCBR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $30.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.