Wix.com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.61.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
