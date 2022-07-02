Wix.com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.61.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.