Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($66.25) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.90) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.98) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,375.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

