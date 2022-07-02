Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 101.1% in June

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

