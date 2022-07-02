Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Down 1.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 214,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 59,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,640,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

