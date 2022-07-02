XP Factory (LON:XPF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON XPF opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.69. XP Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

