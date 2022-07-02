Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

