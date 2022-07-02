Xponance Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

Shares of PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

