Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

