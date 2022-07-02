Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

