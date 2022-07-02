Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XXLLY stock opened at 0.73 on Wednesday. Xxl Asa has a 12-month low of 0.73 and a 12-month high of 1.12.

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle shoes and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment as well as climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes.

