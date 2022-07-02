Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $78.75 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

