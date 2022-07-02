Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.