Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

