Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

