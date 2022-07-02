Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $918,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.93 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.