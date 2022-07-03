10,258 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day moving average is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

