1,072 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,526.97 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.08.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

