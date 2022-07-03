13,760 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

