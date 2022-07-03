14,712 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

