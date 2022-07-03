15,722 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

