1,600 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.