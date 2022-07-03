1,609 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 449,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,805,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

