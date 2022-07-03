16,857 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

