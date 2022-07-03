20,615 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,615 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

