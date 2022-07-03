2,092 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

