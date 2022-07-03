21,498 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Teradyne by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

