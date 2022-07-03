23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.
23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 million.
23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)
