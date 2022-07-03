3,586 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

