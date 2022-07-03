4,020 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $245.79 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.58.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

