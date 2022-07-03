40,761 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

