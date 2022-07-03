41,909 Shares in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:BPT opened at $21.15 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

