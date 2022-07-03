426 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

