458 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

