4,971 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,971 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,905.07.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

