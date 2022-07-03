693 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

