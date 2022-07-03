70,398 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.
