72,340 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 141.7% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

