9,026 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 87,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 124.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

