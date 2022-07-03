Aaron James Deer Acquires 748 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer bought 748 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $19,290.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,153.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron James Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00.

COLB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

