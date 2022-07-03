ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 14.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

