AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 94.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.