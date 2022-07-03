Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 23.1%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 445,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 84,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

