Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.07. Acacia Research shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,037,672 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 23.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.