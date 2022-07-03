Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACST stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

