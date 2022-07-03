Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

