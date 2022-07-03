Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.56

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.56 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 253220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

