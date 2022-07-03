Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NYSE AVK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.