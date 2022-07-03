Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE AVK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

