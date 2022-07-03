Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 189,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 179,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

