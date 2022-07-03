AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $57,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $8.96 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.